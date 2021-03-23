Since its introduction, the emerald ash borer is an invasive forest insect in the United States, which has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Now, new research from the University of Minnesota’s Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center shows a possible path forward in controlling the invasive pest that threatens Minnesota’s nearly one billion ash trees.
In a recent study published in Fungal Biology magazine, MITPPC researchers identified various fungi living in EAB-infested trees — a critical first step in finding fungi that may be harnessed to control the spread of EAB, and ultimately, prevent ash tree death.
Larval EAB feed just beneath the bark, leaving behind tunnel galleries that can stretch up to 20 inches long. Beneath the surface, fungi — some of which may be capable of parasitizing the EAB — may be carried by the larvae as they develop, or may enter the tree through the tunnel galleries. Some of these fungi also seriously affect urban trees, causing rapid wood decay which result in hazardous tree situations.
As research continues, the scientists will build on the work from this study to determine if any of the fungi can be used to kill the emerald ash borer. Results will also be of value in helping control the insect in other parts of North America where EAB is found.
The research was funded through the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
