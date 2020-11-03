10:10 p.m.

With 212 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) has taken a lead with 47.43% of the vote, totaling 44,060 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom has received 46.61% of the vote with 43,301 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker has grabbed 5.89% of the vote with 5,472 votes. There have been 61 write-in votes.

9:30 p.m.

With 47 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) has taken a lead with 53.23% of the vote, totaling 4,683 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom has received 42.08% of the vote with 3,702 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker has grabbed 4.63% of the vote with 407 votes. 

9 p.m.

With just 4 precincts of 802 precincts reporting, DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom leads Republican incumbent Pete Stauber with 164 votes, 58.16% of the vote. Stauber sits at 37.59% of the vote 106 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis candidate Judith Schwartzbacker has received 12 votes.

