10:10 p.m.
With 212 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) has taken a lead with 47.43% of the vote, totaling 44,060 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom has received 46.61% of the vote with 43,301 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker has grabbed 5.89% of the vote with 5,472 votes. There have been 61 write-in votes.
9:30 p.m.
With 47 of 802 precincts reporting, Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) has taken a lead with 53.23% of the vote, totaling 4,683 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom has received 42.08% of the vote with 3,702 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker has grabbed 4.63% of the vote with 407 votes.
9 p.m.
With just 4 precincts of 802 precincts reporting, DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom leads Republican incumbent Pete Stauber with 164 votes, 58.16% of the vote. Stauber sits at 37.59% of the vote 106 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis candidate Judith Schwartzbacker has received 12 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.