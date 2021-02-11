The University of Minnesota Extension is offering a free online webinar about federal COVID-19 relief funding for small businesses on Friday, Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.
Those who cannot watch at that time may register and receive a link to the recording after the event.
This session will provide a broad overview to help people understand which federal program might be the best option for businesses in the community.
Congress has passed four major COVID-19 relief packages since March 2020. Most recently, December’s Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 extended and expanded many programs applicable to small businesses. From the Paycheck Protection Program second round to more funding for Economic Disaster Injury Disaster Loans and tax credits for providing paid sick leave, this law is applicable to many small businesses across Minnesota.
Discussion host and guests Brigid Tuck, Extension senior economic impact analyst, will interview guest expert Megan Roberts, Extension agricultural business management educator.
Roberts is a University of Minnesota Extension educator in agricultural business management. Since COVID-19 began, she has focused much of her work on federal and state financial relief policy and its effects on small businesses. She holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from University of Minnesota and a doctorate from a joint program from Texas Tech and Texas A&M universities. She lives in rural southern Minnesota with her family.
The webinar is part of a series offered by Extension. Visit the University of Minnesota’s website at extension.umn.edu and search “federal covid relief” for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.