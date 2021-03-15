Turkey hunters can now buy their licenses for the spring 2021 season which runs from April 14 to May 31..

Licenses can be purchased online, by telephone at 888-665-4236, or in-person wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Hunters can hunt statewide and buy licenses for any time period .

For firearms hunters 18 and older, the season is divided into hunt periods A-F. Youth and archery-only license holders may hunt from April 14 to May 31.

Permits for Carlos Avery, Mille Lacs, and Whitewater wildlife management areas in the A-C time periods were already distributed by lottery for firearms hunters 18 and older.

For more information on licenses visit dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html and more information on turkey season visit dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/turkey/index.html.

