The big snowstorm had participants in the Forest Lake Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning wondering if they might have to trade their running shoes for skates. Competitors completed a 5K or 1-mile run while raising money for Rangers Supporting Rangers, which provides food for area families in need. The racecourses began and ended at the Forest Lake City Center. The fastest finisher of the 5K was Jeremiah VanAcker, left, who went the distance in 17:27. The female champion was Tori Lucas, right, who negotiated the cold and ice in 20:09.

