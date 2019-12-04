The big snowstorm had participants in the Forest Lake Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning wondering if they might have to trade their running shoes for skates. Competitors completed a 5K or 1-mile run while raising money for Rangers Supporting Rangers, which provides food for area families in need. The racecourses began and ended at the Forest Lake City Center. The fastest finisher of the 5K was Jeremiah VanAcker, left, who went the distance in 17:27. The female champion was Tori Lucas, right, who negotiated the cold and ice in 20:09.
popular
Trotting on ice
Tags
Brad O'Neil
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Pierz wins state title
- Braham alumna Rebekah Dahlman turns wounds into wisdom
- 2 adults, 2 children injured in suspected Coon Rapids DUI crash
- Chipotle on its way to Forest Lake
- Coon Rapids charter school rolls out program to combat ‘ninth-grade shock’
- Krista Smude named December ‘Employee of the month’
- The Asa Parker House is on the market in Marine on Saint Croix
- Developer applies for mixed uses in Albertville at County Rd. 19; Proposes townhomes, 156 apartments, commercial building
- Medina appoints Sgt. Nelson to succeed Public Safety Director Belland
- Dakota County Fair Board approves free fair admission for entire seven days
Images
Videos
Commented
- Impeachment inquiry is about more than being a jerk (2)
- Students safer than ever says security expert who was at Columbine (2)
- Letter: Christianity isn't the same as literalism (2)
- Disagrees with West Words about Trump (2)
- Gerald "Jerry" A. Kroska (1)
- Thomas "Tom" Haselkamp (1)
- Edina Guest Column: Addressing the fact and fiction of traffic studies (1)
- Lucille M. Malmquist (1)
- Lois Betzler (1)
- DFLer Phillips ‘appalled’ by Biden’s Burisma deal (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.