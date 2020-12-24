Residents of Forest Lake can recycle their unwanted Christmas trees when the holiday season is over up until Jan. 31.
The drop-off site in Forest Lake is the City of Forest Lake Public Works located at 843 Fourth St. S.W. The site is open only to residents of Forest Lake who can utilize the 24-hour-drop-off at any time at no charge.
For more information, call Forest Lake Public Works at 651-464-3220.
Private waste haulers, cities, or townships may also accept holiday trees. Residents should contact them directly for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.