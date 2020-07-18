10 years ago:
Forest Lake High School tennis player Dusty Boyer went 6-1 to win the consolation title of the 18-year-old singles bracket of the USTA National Opens in Denver, Colorado. The 16-year-old won three straight three-set matches to reach the quarterfinals, where he fell in three sets to the eventual runner-up in the field of 64. Boyer, seeded seventh, then won three more matches.
• • • •
Jeremy Tetrault of Forest Hills Golf Club tied for sixth place at a qualifying event at Enger Park Golf Course. The finish qualified him for the 107th MGA Amateur Championship. Tetrault finished two over with a score of 74.
• • • •
The 22nd annual Lindstrom Loppet Karl Oscar 5K set a new record when 619 participants crossed the finish line in front of Lakes Free Church in Lindstrom. With a time of 16:30, John Leaf of Center City, defended his title. Another repeat champion, Laura Edlund of Forest Lake, was the first female to cross the line. She posted a time of 18:18.
20 years ago:
Carleen Peterson, a veteran teacher of the Forest Lake School District, was nominated as a candidate for Teacher of the Year by Education Minnesota. She was one of 98 state teachers up for consideration for the honor.
• • • •
Jared Anderson and Steven Faulhaber were added to the list of Eagle Scouts for Boy Scout Troop 733 in Forest Lake. They received their Eagle awards at a special Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Faith Lutheran Church.
• • • •
Luke Odegaard of Forest Lake took first place in a United State Tennis Association Challenger I tournament at Nicollet Tennis Center. It was the second straight year Odegaard, then 12 years old, had won the tournament. In winning the tournament, Odegaard defeated an opponent who had beaten him twice during the year.
• • • •
Former Forest Lake Council member Terry Smith caught a 48-inch, 23 ½ pound muskie on First Lake. Smith caught the huge fish while fishing with his son Jesse and his two friends Michael and Mathew Anderson. Smith planned on having the grand catch mounted.
50 years ago:
A tornado touched down on the southwest side of Coon Lake in Anoka County, damaging several homes in the area and totally destroying the home of Christ Born. Born was trapped beneath the fallen refrigerator in what was once the kitchen of his small house. Born, 72, was taken to Unity Hospital where he was treated for fractured ribs and multiple lacerations.
• • • •
Judith Pfingsten was crowned Miss Forest Lake Area of 1970-71. Pfingsten’s strong, soprano rendition of the aria “Ne’re Shade So Dear” by G.F. Handel received top scoring from the five well-qualified judges. As the crown was placed on her head and she walked the long ramp to greet her public, tears streamed down her cheeks. Backstage, surrounded by family and friends, tears still glistened in Pfingsten’s eyes as she said, “I never thought I would win.”
• • • •
The VFW Post 4210 Auxiliary donated shoulder flag patches to the Forest Lake Police Department.
