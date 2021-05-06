10 years ago:
The Scandia City Council began working on mapping the city’s bike routes. City Planner Sherri Buss noted the suggestions of residents as they looked over the city’s work. Part of the project included designating a safe bike route to Scandia Elementary School. The council had families of students look over the proposed maps to ensure students’ safety.
• • • •
Residents were drawn into the FLAAA Sports Center and out of the rain for the annual Lakes Area Expo. Wendy Camp, a certified hand therapist at OSI Physical Therapy, had Forest Lake resident Mike Kaiser test his grip strength at the home and business show.
• • • •
In the Forest Lake varsity synchro swimming routine meet, the Rangers outscored Richfield 36-11 and Columbia Heights 34-11. The team won first place in each category following strong performances from Katherine Anderson in solos, Brooke Ewert and Charity Riesgraf in duets, and Ewert, Riesgraf, and Morgan Sperry in trios. The Rangers began preparing for their final two meets of the season after wrapping up their exhibition play.
25 years ago:
Craig Johnson opened the Greenworld Greenhouse, a retail garden center in Wyoming, for its 20th year. In past years Johnson would open his shop in early spring until the second week of June. Some 10,000 geranium plants, 4,000 bedding plants, and 2,000 hanging baskets were sold in just the short season. Johnson said he took pride in producing quality products at prices that are hard to beat. All of his bedding plants were sold at 99 cents.
• • • •
The Schumacher Field Grandstand Project coordinator Corbett Johnson supervised the project while workers poured cement for the footings that were used as the base of the covered grandstand structure. Over 15 yards of cement were used to fill the forms that now hold the stadium’s structure. While the project was hampered by the cold weather, the project progressed on schedule.
• • • •
The drama department at Forest Lake High School presented its own rendition of Caroline Francke’s “Father of the Bride” during a three-day run in the high school. Heather Flowers played the bride Kay Banks alongside David Mattson as Ben and Josh Smolke as Tommy.
50 years ago:
367 Forest Lake Senior High School students participated in an Earth Day cleanup. Numbers were down from the prior year’s high of 480, but those who showed up for the cleanup day were able to pick up litter and garbage from across the city. Fourteen senior high students also organized a Pollutions Solutions Organization to teach pollution problems to elementary students across the district. The students coordinated skits and demonstrations for the younger students.
• • • •
Tom Husnik, the then president of the Forest Lake FFA chapter, was elected to be the state reporter of the Minnesota FFA state chapter. Husnik was the third Forest Lake FFA member to be elected to a state office. Dick Olson served as state treasurer from 1954-55 and Alfred Miron was chosen as vice president in 1960.
• • • •
Linda Hennen assumed the position of acting chamber manager for the Forest Lake Chamber of Commerce. Hennen replaced Candy Taylor who had signed on to be the chamber manager in January of 1971. Before taking over the position Hennen attended St. Catherine’s University. She also spent one year as the goodwill ambassador while she was Miss Forest Lake.
