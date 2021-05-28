10 years ago:
As a tornado approached Forest Lake and skipped throughout the rural parts of town, the city’s sirens did not notify residents. The Washington County Sheriffs’ Office released a statement explaining that the sirens did not sound because the emergency system failed. When the tornado warnings were given for Northern Washington County, first responders turned on the siren system and it failed. They then went to a second system, which also failed to activate. Tom Hantho had his steel barn damaged by the tornado and Anita Wood’s home was just narrowly missed by a downed tree.
• • • •
Sixty-six hall of fame members were honored at Forest Lake Area High School’s annual event. The individuals who entered into the school’s hall of fame had contributed, in one way or another, to the school. Prior to the event, a hall of fame committee was formed to select those who had made an impact in Forest Lake. Among the 66 who entered the hall of fame were Fran Miron, Cliff Buchan, and Rep. Bob Dettmer.
• • • •
The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team sought its first playoff appearance in the program’s second year. The team finished in the 12th seed in Section 4 and looked to claim their first playoff victory against the fifth-seeded Mustangs of Mounds View.
25 years ago:
There was a record attendance at the annual Forest Lake High School prom at Town Square in downtown St. Paul. The high school reported that over 600 students took place in the spring event. Prior to the big dance in St. Paul, couples took part in a Grand March at Forest Lake High School during the afternoon.
• • • •
A brisk northeast wind and cool weather did not discourage large turnouts for the Memorial Day celebration and Lakeside Park and at city cemeteries. Don Kotchen of the Post 225-VFW Post 4210 combined color guards saluted his fallen comrades during the Lakeside Park ceremony. Pastor Leonard Anderson prayed during a program at Oak Park Cemetery. At Scandinavian Cemetery, resident Bernadine Skoglund paid her respects to her niece Kayla Suess. Father Jerry Kern and Legion Post 225 Commander Art Black led the service that took place at Calvary Cemetery.
• • • •
It was the last run before the Forest Lake girls track team competed in their section meets. The meet turned out to be a real dogfight for the girls as they were tested against White Bear Lake and top-rated Stillwater. Ranger senior Heather Westmoreland won the discus, placed second in both the shot put and triple jump, and placed fifth in the 300 low hurdles at the final TCS East Conference meet of the season.
50 years ago:
Forest Lake Senior High School senior Dennis Clarke, who was active in the fight against pollution for years, restated his philosophy by rowing a boat from one side (Third Lake) of the lake to the other side (First Lake) while traveling to an environment picnic. Clark was a member of the Forest Lake Improvement Program. FLIP went on to sponsor a program bringing awareness to environmental needs within the community.
• • • •
As another school year came to a close, Sister Cecilie, principal at St. Peter’s School, brought attention to the merits of the rather unique beginners reading program. The program had extra help in classrooms to make sure students were picking up the basic skill of reading. Volunteer paraprofessionals were a vital part of the school’s reading programs. The women gave hours of special attention to individual students needing help. Mrs. Douglas Peterson ironed out problems with students in Mrs. Caroll Anderson’s class in order to make sure they understood everything that was being taught.
• • • •
While the Rangers baseball team outhit the Trojans in what became their final game of the season, the Forest Lake team would fall 2-1. Although the team had their hitting shoes on, they inevitably could not bring their base runners home, losing in District 25 section play.
