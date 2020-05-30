To the senior class of Forest Lake Area High School:
I am sincerely sorry that your graduation will be far different than what you envisioned at the start of the school year. I want to recognize your loss and your sadness and recognize that COVID-19 has robbed you of this monumental experience. You’ve lost the opportunity to throw your graduation caps into the air as an expression of pure joy, get together in the stadium to take group photos with close friends following graduation, and the senior all-night party that follows the ceremony.
Beyond graduation, the Class of 2020 will always be remembered as the class that lost a quarter of their high school experience. You lost your senior prom, the spring play, spring sports and a chance to compete for conference and state championships. Many of you lost the indelible moments that are shared between close friends, the laughter in the lunchroom, the relief of finishing final exams, sharing laughs as you signed each other’s yearbooks, and, for some, the chance to say goodbye.
We will have a graduation ceremony, albeit very different from the 100-plus graduating classes that have come before you. You will not be staring into the sun as your classmates share their reflective speeches. Instead, you will be viewing a TV or computer monitor of a virtual graduation. You won’t be proceeding as a class to the graduation stage. Instead, you will be lining up single file in a car with your family as you proceed to a stage in the front of the high school to receive your diploma. There, you will stand dressed in your cap and gown for a graduation photo at the doors you entered just a few short years ago as you began your high school career.
As you descend the graduation stage, you will take your first steps into the next chapter of your life. You will leave Forest Lake Area High School a graduate and fully prepared for what comes next. As you move on, you will be taking with you things that a world-wide pandemic will never be able to take away from you. During your time as a Ranger, you have developed friendships that will last a lifetime and fond memories of your teachers and other adults who showed you the way, that pushed you to reach higher than you thought you could reach, and who picked you up when you were down.
As a new graduate, you step out into the world during a time of great uncertainty. We’ve been shocked on every level by this global pandemic, and now more than ever we need fresh voices like yours to help envision solutions and build better businesses, government and community.
As you take the next steps in your life, remember your experiences in the classroom, in the theater and music room, and on the court or the field. Take with you the joy and laughter that filled your heart over these years. These friendships and memories will last forever.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.