In the 42-year history of the Star Wars movie franchise, there have been high highs and low lows. The latest entry, “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker,” may not be the most creatively or aesthetically bankrupt entry in the space opera franchise (which now, regardless of the “episode number,” contains 11 live action theatrically released films), but it is probably the dullest.
Directed by JJ Abrams, who also helmed 2015’s franchise restarter “Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” “The Rise of Skywalker” is being billed as the end of the main Star Wars series (although this is the second, if not the third, time audiences have been promised the same). Picking up from but mostly ignoring where 2017’s “Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” left off, “The Rise of Skywalker” follows the adventures of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac), three key members of space insurgency The Resistance, as they fight the nebulous interstellar empire known as The First Order. Meanwhile, First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver, trying his best with the nothing of a script penned by Abrams and Chris Terrio) is running around performing the bidding of a villain from the franchise’s past, though what form he takes I shall not spoil.
The plot of the movie is easily summarized, which is odd because plot is all that’s on offer here. Essentially, the Resistance needs to find the coordinates to a forbidden part of space, and to do that our trio must flit from planet to planet accomplishing tasks and fighting their way through a series of samey perfunctory action scenes. It all feels very much like a video game, or perhaps like a checklist Abrams was supposed to be filling out over the course of a month that he forgot to do until the last day.
The feeling that Abrams was grabbing items off of a shelf labeled “Star Wars” and throwing them into the movie at random coats the entire film in a sheen of flop sweat. There are almost no jokes and even fewer stabs at character moments, and those that exist are rushed through so quickly that there’s no time for them to land (a couple of new non-humanoid characters did work for me, however). There isn’t dialogue so much as an endless supply of expository audio cues barked by one character to another, constantly explaining what they’re about to do – or, more frustratingly, what they’ve already done.
Even the action sequences, which seem to be the only reason “The Rise of Skywalker” exists, feel rushed. The movie is almost wall-to-wall action, but the camera doesn’t linger long enough in one place for the audience to appreciate what they’re seeing until the finale – which, by contrast, seems to drag on forever. There’s one moment of visual pleasure, a telepathic saber duel toward what I think was the film’s middle (judging how long it had been playing on my first watch was nearly impossible), but it’s quickly brushed aside to chase after the next piece of the puzzle.
Though the primary animating emotion of the film appears to be panic, there’s also another kind of fear operating here: narrative cowardice. The real shame of “The Rise of Skywalker” is how many interesting thematic and storytelling choices it inches toward and then drops like a hot potato, achingly aware of the discordant Star Wars fanbase and desperate not to do anything that might set someone off. Life or death stakes become laughably irrelevant, and ideas about the complexity of evil, anger and fear are shied away from in favor of an arbitrary, black-and-white binary that parrots the beats of “Return of the Jedi,” the original Star Wars trilogy-ender from way back in 1983.
As the first phase of Disney-owned Star Wars comes to a close, it’s clear that the narrative caution on display in “The Rise of Skywalker” is symptomatic of creative rot at the core of the corporate take on these stories. Franchise creator George Lucas was pilloried by fans for the prequel trilogy he made in the late 90s and into the 2000s, but those movies are endlessly strange curios; even if you don’t like them, they’re still surefire conversation-starters all these years later. He didn’t care what the fans thought; he just made what felt right to him, and what we got was a deeply weird, deeply uneven set of blockbusters that still leave many scratching their heads.
In the end, the new Disney trilogy, and especially “The Rise of Skywalker,” seem more interested in meeting fan expectations than in making an actual movie, and the result is a generic muddle, something obviously fussed over but completely indistinct. We didn’t know what we were giving up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.