The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has announced the Extra DWI Enforcement and Awareness Campaign that started on Nov. 25 and ends on Dec. 31.
The campaign is in response to the alarming climb in traffic fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. While activities have gone down and roads seem less busy, impaired driving is part of the problem of the recent spike.
Law enforcement agencies across the state will be preventing impaired driving from further affecting an already difficult year and holiday season for many Minnesotans by increasing their presence on our roads. Officers, deputies, and troopers will be participating in an extra DWI enforcement and awareness campaign starting Nov. 25 and running on weekends through Dec. 31.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) coordinates the statewide campaign and the funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“The pandemic is relentless, spreading among our friends and families, and stressing our healthcare resources,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “We cannot have impaired driving further compromising our critical medical capabilities for those who are truly in need. Plan a sober ride and stop the heartache and empty chairs at the holiday table.”
Alcohol-related crashes cause an average of 357 life-changing injuries each year (2015-2019). Seriously injured traffic victims require hospital care in a current healthcare environment that is dealing with a pandemic surge.
For more information about the campaign and DWI enforcement visit content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNDPS/bulletins/2ae2497
