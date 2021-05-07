Magicians are not supposed to share their secrets, but right now I am going to spill some beans.
There are actually several secrets to the art of magic, beginning with the element of surprise. It’s the surprise ending of the magic trick that brings amazement. The brain actually releases chemicals, like what happens while eating chocolate. This wash of surprise in the brain actually makes it hard to be logical and go back and retrace all that happened.
Misdirection gets us to look away or think about something else to distract us. Magicians use misdirection to call attention to certain things and downplay others. It all seems so fair and yet leads us off track at just the right time. This can be done with a hand gesture, a glance, a turn of the body or even with the words that are said. One of my favorite methods of misdirection is to simply push back or roll up my sleeves. This action seems to make things fair, however nothing is hidden in my sleeves. The simple act of pushing back the sleeves will sometimes get the spectators to think, “OK, this is fair.” When they are thinking that, I can pull a hidden coin from behind my collar. They are focused on the innocent action of rolling up of sleeves so much that they relax just at the moment that I am doing something tricky.
A love of making people smile
I really look at myself as a comedian in the tradition of Laurel and Hardy, Dick Van Dyke, Red Skelton, who where my heroes when I was a kid a few years back. I just want to make people laugh and magic is my means. Other comedians use props such as a guitar, storytelling or their own face as a prop like Rodney Dangerfield, “Look at me... with a face like this... I get no respect!”
For many years I have enjoyed bringing my tricks to hospitals and senior living homes. All ages seem to enjoy the fun and amazement. At one visit to the University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital I did a show for all the kids in the sun room. After the fun, a nurse told me a little girl who could not leave her room had asked me to visit. In the dim lit room a mom sat in the chair next to the bed of her little girl who was covered with a generous set of tubes. I did the tricks in a quieter, low-key manner to match the quiet of the room. The little one seemed tired and did not react much. I felt I was not doing very good in my attempts at bringing joy, but I carried on. We said goodbye and after stepping down the hall the nurse said, “Wow that was wonderful. That was the first time that girl has smiled in 2 weeks.” I thought I did not do so well, but yet, the mom got to see her daughter smile.
Doing magic tricks is a creative outlet and a way to bring the world some smiles, laughter and just a little joy.
Norm Barnhart has been a full-time motivational speaker and comic entertainer for many years, performing mostly in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Over the years he has toured and performed in all fifty states and 12 other countries - until last year. He misses the laughter but still finds creative outlets. Find more about Norm Barnhart at CleanComedyGuys.com.
