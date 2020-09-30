Julie Taymor, the director and co-writer (with Sarah Ruhl) of “The Glorias,” premiering this weekend, is often recognized for her work in musicals, both stage (1997’s smash adaptation of “The Lion King”) and screen (2007’s “Across the Universe”). Perhaps it’s fitting, then, that at the end of Taylor’s overlong, plodding biopic on the life of second-wave feminist journalist icon Gloria Steinem, I couldn’t help but think of the song “The End of the Movie,” from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” a recently-departed musical show on The CW very much rooted in feminism’s fourth wave.
In the song, guest star Josh Groban croons about how, without significant editing, life can’t really be satisfyingly contoured into the confines of a typical movie structure. Most relevant to “The Glorias” is the following stanza:
“If you saw a movie that was like real life
You’d be like, ‘What the hell was that movie about?
It was really all over the place.’
Life doesn’t make narrative sense”
“... Life is a gradual series of revelations
That occur over a period of time
It’s not some carefully crafted story
It’s a mess, and we’re all gonna die”
Adapting Steinem’s memoir “My Life On The Road,” “The Glorias” is meticulous telling of Steinem’s life from her time as a young girl through her speech at the Women’s March on Washington in early 2017. I say “meticulous” rather than “detailed” because it entirely sacrifices depth, and at times even comprehension, for comprehensiveness, attempting to rocket through as many moments in Steinem’s life as quickly as possible. Steinem is portrayed by multiple actors throughout her life, most notably Alicia Vikander (who plays Steinem from her early 20s to late 30s) and Julianne Moore (who plays Steinem from her early 40s to early 80s, with only a few hair changes to mark the passage of time).
“The Glorias” falls prey to a problem that plagues many a second-rate biopic: It feels less like a movie and more like a book report, as if someone cornered you in a bar for two hours and 20 minutes to read you the notes they’d taken from Steinem’s Wikipedia page. Taymor seems to realize this, but rather than do anything substantive about the material, she tries to cover it up with artistic flourishes, seemingly at random, including moments told out of order or an imaginary sequence where Steinem imagines performing an incantation on a sexist talk show host. She also wraps the movie in a framing device in which the various versions of Steinem talk to each other about her life while riding on an allegorical bus, thus providing the movie with its name. All of this is pretty inert.
I went into “The Glorias” really wanting to like it. I enjoy Julianne Moore, for one, but more importantly I was excited to get an education and some insight into one of the most famous feminist minds of the 1960s and 1970s. I’m 32, and second-wave feminism isn’t the part of history I’m most versed in, so while I know Steinem did a lot of important work back then surrounding reproductive rights, sexual harassment and gender equality, I didn’t really know the details.
Unfortunately, I still don’t. These moments are just glossed over so quickly. For example, we’re told that Steinem wrote a famous piece about working undercover as a Playboy Bunny, but not why people liked it or what it meant to them. We’re told that Steinem had a rivalry with fellow feminist writer Betty Friedan, but not what the rivalry was about or even who Friedan is (for the record, she was arguably the founder of that era’s feminist movement, penning one its foundational texts, “The Feminine Mystique”).
This glossing over happens again and again, to the point where I had a realization: Taymor and Ruhl just expect the audience to know all of this and be happy it’s being parroted back to them. With its frequent mention of Steinem’s work on abortion rights and her late-movie support of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, “The Glorias” obviously wasn’t aiming for conservative audiences, but neither does it hope to enlighten moderates or lefties not already in the know. It’s just playing the hits, right down to a scene where we see Steinem first trying on her trademark pair of aviator sunglasses.
There are many other ways to learn more about Gloria Steinem, but it’s still a shame “The Glorias” offers such little insight. There are things that could have been done to salvage this -- chop out all the superfluous childhood scenes, focus on one or two of her biggest accomplishments or career challenges, even lean more into her most recent decades, in which one could argue that many of the things Steinem fought for have been dealt significant setbacks. Instead, “The Glorias” is just too overwhelmed by its subject’s star power. It’s a pity: The biggest flaw in this script about a famous journalist is that it needs an editor.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.