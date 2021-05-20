After a long few months, the Legislative session at the Minnesota State Capitol has finally come to an end. Usually at this point in the year, members of leadership from both the House and the Senate meet with the Governor’s office to agree upon a final budget and key legislative items. As we expected, this year has been a bit different, and the negotiations have followed suit.
During a traditional year, the end of the session follows a pretty traditional format: bills pass off the Senate and House floors, those bills then head to conference committee where members of House and Senate committees hammer out the final details to merge the bills into one, and then that singular bill bounces back and forth between the House and Senate for a final vote. As I write to you, we’re in the final week of conference committee meetings and we are still working to finalize negotiations. Unlike other years, leadership from each chamber seems to be at an impasse. The Senate majority is holding a firm stance on not raising taxes. (I took out the call out on the House and Walz in regard to raising taxes).
There are a number of things we were able to focus on through final negotiations. Obviously, the biggest highlight is that we will have no new taxes and we will not be raising taxes. Minnesotans have had an unbelievably challenging year, and the last thing they need is a new tax — especially when our state has already received over $4 billion in federal funding. Raising taxes this year would simply have not made any sense!
We absolutely have to focus on prioritizing our kids — we need to get our kids back in the classroom. Students have missed out on nearly an entire year of in-classroom learning, and our teachers have had little to work with while teaching virtually. Yet our schools were faced with the possibility of a number of controversial new K-12 social studies standards that were clearly aimed at advancing a political, non-academic agenda. Changing standards after such a tumultuous academic year is illogical. Instead, the focus needs to be on getting kids back to in-person learning so they can get back on track and catch up on this lost year.
Students and children should have been allowed to play sports freely. MDH and the Governor have told us to “follow the science,” and, according to a study by the University of Wisconsin, science tells us our kids playing sports are at a significantly lower risk level for COVID transmission. The whole situation around the youth sports mask mandates have demonstrated a total lack of consistency in terms of protocol. Sports should have been the one thing our kids could look forward to, yet fall, winter, and spring sports were plagued with poor and vague decision-making from the Governor and the Department of Health. It was hugely disappointing that the lift on the youth sports mask mandate came so late.
Our biggest goal needs to be helping our businesses and job creators recover after one of the most economically crippling years in modern history. We’ve seen a year of limitations on our businesses — whether based on capacity, operating hours, or mask policies, our businesses have been hit with constant and unyielding restrictions with little to no recovery time. Because of these seemingly endless hardships, I’m excited that Gov.Walz has ended the mask mandate, and is also planning to end COVID business restrictions by July 1. Our businesses that have made it through the past year are just scraping by, and this a much-needed light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, they also faced the possibility of an unexpected tax on any Paycheck Protection Program loans they applied for. Our businesses took these risk-free loans in good faith so that they could continue to pay their employees. Although the Senate voted against taxing these loans, the House has been less willing to commit to protecting our businesses. Thankfully, the taxes on the PPP loans were forgiven.
The theme for the end of the session is “recovery” and returning to normalcy. That being said, Minnesota currently has the country’s only divided legislature: the House has a Democrat majority, the Senate has a Republican majority, and we have a Democrat Governor. We have three branches of government for a reason: it allows a number of different voices to come to the table with the same goal of helping our state recover. No party involved will get everything they want — there will be a give and take for everyone involved.
The bottom line is that it may by the last week of Session, but we still had a long road ahead of us until negotiations are over, struggling to reach a consensus. One thing is absolutely certain: Senate Republicans will continue to hold the line on these key issues so that we can focus on all aspects of our state’s recovery.
Karin Housley is a Minnesota State Senator representing District 39, which includes Forest Lake and Scandia.
