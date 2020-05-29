They keep saying that this is a year that we’ll never

forget, and they’re right, but, honestly

it doesn’t help.

We wanted it to be a year we would never forget

because of the good memories, not this.

Remember senior year?

Our last homecoming week and the realization struck

that this was all ending.

Leadership roles.

Late nights filled with thoughts of the future and applications.

Senior nights for the fall and winter athletes.

Friendships.

We all started to feel a little too old,

but weren’t quite ready to go.

Then suddenly it all stopped.

We went home.

We realized how much we actually missed high school.

And now we can’t get it back.

The milestones pass by

and we can’t celebrate together.

The irrational hope that maybe

despite what everyone said,

we would still get that graduation we’ve waited for.

But no.

Someday this will only be a blip on the screen.

A memory we seldom recall, with casual frowns.

But it matters to us now.

Some days it feels like it’s all that matters.

Stuck.

Stuck.

Stuck.

Like this is the end

of something big, but not yet the beginning

of something new

and we are stuck in between.

So we’ll graduate

and make the most of it.

Because that is what the class of 2020 does.

Smile through tears.

Put on our caps and gowns.

Celebrate.

Hold onto those things that will make it seem normal.

But it will change all of us.

