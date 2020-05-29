They keep saying that this is a year that we’ll never
forget, and they’re right, but, honestly
it doesn’t help.
We wanted it to be a year we would never forget
because of the good memories, not this.
Remember senior year?
Our last homecoming week and the realization struck
that this was all ending.
Leadership roles.
Late nights filled with thoughts of the future and applications.
Senior nights for the fall and winter athletes.
Friendships.
We all started to feel a little too old,
but weren’t quite ready to go.
Then suddenly it all stopped.
We went home.
We realized how much we actually missed high school.
And now we can’t get it back.
The milestones pass by
and we can’t celebrate together.
The irrational hope that maybe
despite what everyone said,
we would still get that graduation we’ve waited for.
But no.
Someday this will only be a blip on the screen.
A memory we seldom recall, with casual frowns.
But it matters to us now.
Some days it feels like it’s all that matters.
Stuck.
Stuck.
Stuck.
Like this is the end
of something big, but not yet the beginning
of something new
and we are stuck in between.
So we’ll graduate
and make the most of it.
Because that is what the class of 2020 does.
Smile through tears.
Put on our caps and gowns.
Celebrate.
Hold onto those things that will make it seem normal.
But it will change all of us.
