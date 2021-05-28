If you’re anything like me, you might wish to erase the memories of the past 15 months. The pandemic, politics, and civil unrest were front and center, and schools did not escape the turmoil. Public health decisions, such as shifts in learning models, were often viewed through a political lens. While some expressed grave concern for their family’s health and well-being when our schools opened last fall, others were dismayed when the same schools moved to distance learning. It’s completely understandable. Nothing is more important to a parent than their child, and few things are as important as a child’s health or their education.
We’ve all experienced the heightened emotions of long months marked by disease, demonstrations, destruction, and division. This backdrop was frequently coupled with isolation - an absence of family, friends, and neighbors - as well as a concern for individual finances and/or the collective economy. With all of the fear, stress, and uncertainty, it makes sense that people would strive to surround themselves with the comfortable and familiar. That’s what we are wired to do when we feel vulnerable.
It’s something we noticed last year at LILA, especially with parents who had expected their children to enter kindergarten. The transition to kindergarten is already an emotional time, especially if the kindergartner is the oldest child. The uncertainty parents were feeling resulted in the decision to wait a year or to homeschool. Another, smaller group, felt that LILA, a language immersion school, was just that much more unfamiliar to them than the “regular school” down the street.
We understood fully and know that families had good reasons for holding back. There was no wrong choice. Moving forward, though, as things seem to be approaching a calm this spring, some parents may be second-guessing their choice, realizing that they really do want their child to become bilingual in elementary school and nurtured to become internationally-minded world citizens through LILA’s authorized International Baccalaureate Pre-K-12 programs. We want these families to know we’re here for them. As an example, at LILA we’re offering the opportunity for kindergartners that attended elsewhere in the 2020-21 school year to begin their immersion education in first grade with a cohort of other students who are also coming in new to their second language.
So, if you’re once again ready to foray out into the unfamiliar, know it’s not too late to join our community of learners! In fact, a recent report showed that the United States is in great need of bilinguals.
One in three foreign language-dependent U.S. employers reports a language skills gap
One in four U.S. employers lost business due to a lack of foreign language skills
56% expect their language needs to increase in the next 5 years
The top 5 departments with the greatest foreign-language need: Customer Service, Sales, Marketing, Management, and IT.
The most in-demand language in the US is Spanish. The second is Chinese.
At LILA, families may choose either Spanish or Chinese as their child’s immersion language in kindergarten - or this year in our new first-grade cohort as well. By the time they finish fifth grade, they will be functionally bilingual and biliterate in both English and their immersion language. Learn more about what LILA has to offer at www.mylila.org. We look forward to hearing from you.
Shannon Peterson is the Executive Director of Lakes International Language Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.