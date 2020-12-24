Fur-ever in our Hearts is a support group for those who have lost a pet companion. The goal of the group is to provide a safe place to grieve the loss of a pet with people who understand and have experienced the same tragedy.

Kayla Sjoblom created the group for her 80-hour project in order to obtain the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can obtain, in her 12th and final year of Girl Scouts.

This support group is seeking anyone who is in need of support or would be willing to provide support to others through sharing their experiences.

For those who are interested in joining the support group, Fur-ever in our Hearts is located on Facebook.

