Who knows all what summer will bring?

To give us rain or birds that tweet

Is winter the season for what you sing?

For the snow and critters beneath your feet

Why would anyone want to choose?

Both are profound in their interest

But why do some still think of the blues?

Standing firm for the negatives so vigorous

What could summer bring to put you down

Is it the heat or perhaps the humid air?

Or how can winter put you a frown

Is it the snow or the chill of despair?

No, it’s summer that shows the sunny days

And it’s winter that teaches us to be so brave

