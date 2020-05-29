Who knows all what summer will bring?
To give us rain or birds that tweet
Is winter the season for what you sing?
For the snow and critters beneath your feet
Why would anyone want to choose?
Both are profound in their interest
But why do some still think of the blues?
Standing firm for the negatives so vigorous
What could summer bring to put you down
Is it the heat or perhaps the humid air?
Or how can winter put you a frown
Is it the snow or the chill of despair?
No, it’s summer that shows the sunny days
And it’s winter that teaches us to be so brave
