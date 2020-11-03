10:19 p.m.
With 6 of 34 precincts having reported (17.65% of the vote), incumbent Mark Koran has received 63.85% of the vote in the State Senate District 32 race. Koran's vote total is 5,865 votes.
His opponent, Joshua Fike, has received 3,311 votes, or 36.05% of the vote. There have been 9 write-in votes casts as well (0.10%).
9:53 p.m.
With 4 of 34 precincts having reported (11.76% of the vote), incumbent Mark Koran has received 62.13% of the vote in the State Senate District 32 race. Koran's vote total is 4,706 votes.
Joshua Fike has received 2,863 votes, or 37.80% of the vote. There have been 6 write-in votes cast as well (0.08%).
