9:58 p.m.

With 4 of 14 precincts having reported (28.57%), incumbent Anne Neu has received 58.37% of the votes cast for the State House District 32B seat. Neu has received 4,418 votes.

Katie Malchow has received 41.56% of the vote, or 3,146 votes. There have been 5 write-in votes, or 0.07% of the ballots cast. 

