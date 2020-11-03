10:15 p.m.
With 14 of 14 precincts reporting, incumbent Cal Bahr (R) is projected to be re-elected to the State House Dist. 31B at 67.14% with 17,056 votes. DFL candidate Sue Larson won 32.78% with 8,326 votes. There have been 21 write-in votes.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
9:30 p.m.
With 12 of 14 precincts reporting, incumbent Cal Bahr (R) leads DFL candidate Sue Larson at 66.76% of the vote with 14,188 votes. Larson is at 33.15% with 7,046 votes. There have been 18 write-in votes.
9:20 p.m.
With 11 of 14 precincts reporting, incumbent Cal Bahr (R) leads DFL candidate Sue Larson at 66.65% of the vote with 13,515 votes. Larson is at 33.26% with 6,744 votes. There have been 18 write-in votes.
