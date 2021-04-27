The city of Forest Lake will be hosting a Spring Fling on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Forest Lake City Center.
The Spring Fling will include a petting zoo, games, activities, crafts, and giveaways. To-go snacks and refreshments will be served at the event.
The event is free and all are invited to come. To learn more about the event visit the City of Forest Lakes Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofForestLake.
