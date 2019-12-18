Photos courtesy of the Forest Lake Police Department
The Forest Lake Police Department’s eighth annual Shop with a Cop event, in which Forest Lake police officers take children shopping for their families’ Christmas presents, was a big success Dec. 11 at the Forest Lake Walmart. Donations toward the event from several sources allowed 12 children (not all pictured above) to shop for presents.
