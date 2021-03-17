The Forest Lake Masons will be hosting a Smoked Turkey Booyah on Sunday, March 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge in Forest Lake.
The Masons will be matching funds donated at the drive-through to a local youth group, and Forest Lake Area High School’s clay target team. The Forest Lake Lions will also be supporting the event by giving away Easter Candy for dessert at the drive-through and the Easter Bunny may also make an appearance.
It is $6 for a large 16 oz. to-go bowl. For more information visit forestlakemasons.com.
