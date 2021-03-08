It’s been a long winter for our students, staff and families with disruptions and changes from the COVID-19 pandemic. As spring approaches, I feel more hopeful as I look toward the weeks and months ahead, and what they might bring for our schools.
In February, students in every grade returned to learning in-person at school. Elementary students are currently in the classroom every day and secondary students are in a hybrid model with both in-person and at home learning. Beginning on Monday, March 22, secondary students will be in full day, in-person learning for the first time since last March. After school, students are able to participate in sports and activities.
In February, the district also hosted an onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by the Washington County Department of Public Health for staff, with enough doses for more than half of the district teachers to receive their first dose of vaccine. Maintaining our staff levels has been a challenge during this pandemic year, so making progress toward vaccinating our workforce helps secure our ability to provide consistent in-person learning for students.
Even though this year has been challenging for everyone, I am proud of our district’s ability to keep students in school as much as safely possible. Staff throughout the school district have worked exceptionally hard to ensure that students have the best possible learning experience during this unprecedented time. They have trusted the science, the evidence, and all the safety measures we have implemented to create a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Our staff deserve a ton of credit.
This hard work is paying off. Over the last several weeks, elementary students have taken the Winter FAST Reading and Math Assessments. These are district assessments we use to measure student growth and to adjust instruction to meet student needs. We are very pleased to see that, as a whole, students are making noticeable progress in reading and math. This is especially noteworthy given the period of distance learning last spring and this winter.
We are certainly not at the end of this pandemic, but there are promising signs that we are heading toward better days. With this in mind, we are beginning to plan for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. We are currently taking kindergarten enrollment as well as enrollment for all grades. Our doors are open to any prospective student seeking a new learning experience with highly qualified and caring educators.
It’s been almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down schools. We know that students, staff and families have felt a significant impact from these changes, and after so many months it’s a relief to see some signs of hope, and signs of a return to something more normal.
I am grateful for the trust our community has placed in Forest Lake Area Schools during this challenging year. Whether we are adapting to a pandemic, or any other challenges the future might hold, we are committed to excellence for every student every day!
Steve Massey is the superintendent for Forest Lake Area Schools.
