The Scandia Good Neighbor Award honors individuals, businesses, and civic groups who make our community a better place to live. Scandia Mayor Christine Maefsky presented a Good Neighbor Award Proclamation to local residents Michelle and Dale Setterholm at the May 18, City Council virtual meeting.
Michelle and Dale were nominated by Adam Hawkinson, who described the outstanding volunteer work done by the Setterholms to enhance the grounds of the park at the Swedish Monument and Wind in the Pines Preserve. In addition, Dale has shared his expertise by leading unique geologic tours through Scandia with Cycling Scandia bike tours.
