Scandia-Marine Lions peace posters

Scandia Elementary School participated in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest through the Scandia-Marine Lions.
The contest invites students to share their unique images of peace with others and encourages students to create a poster that visually communicates what peace means to them.
This year’s theme was “Peace Through Service.” The students are joining more than 600,000 children from 75 countries around the world in sharing their vision of world peace. First-and second-place winners are awarded $50 each from the Scandia-Marine Lions.
The first-place winner will compete at the district level. The District winner receives $500 and a plaque recognizing their achievement. The winner is sent on to the International Headquarters for the final judging.
This years’ winners are Katherine Schenz, who won first place and Olivia Wiosky who finished in second place from Scandia Elementary.
To view more of the student posters, go to facebook.com/Scandiamarinelions.org
