The Scandia Marine Lions Club will award non-renewable 2021 scholarships worth $500 and $1000 to high school seniors.
To be eligible for the scholarship seniors must reside in the Scandia-Marine area and have attended Scandia Elementary or Marine Elementary; live in Scandia or Marine and were homeschooled; or attended private school and have been accepted at a college or technical school.
The award is based on scholastic achievement and the student’s commitment to serving others. Students will submit an essay of approximately 300 words describing service to others through school, religious, social, or community organizations. One letter of recommendation is also required.
The application form can be found at scandiamarinelions.org/scholarships. Once completed applicants should mail the completed form, with essay and school transcripts to the following address: Lion Linda Venables, Attn: Scholarship Committee, 1031 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
Please note the applications must be received by mail on or before April 1, 2021.
