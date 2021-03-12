The Scandia-Marine Lions Club is hosting a community drive-through breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 27 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Sandia Community Center parking lot.

The Lions will be collecting cash and check donations to help the local food shelf, local families in need, and Gilda’s Club Twin Cities for people of all ages who are dealing with cancer. They will also be collecting eyeglasses for the Lions vision program, pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, and aluminum cans for recycling.

Participants will stay in their cars as they are brought a breakfast-to-go which includes pancakes with syrup and butter, sausages, scrambled eggs, orange juice, and fruit cups.

See the Easter Bunny and receive a colorful egg with a surprise inside.

For more information about the event contact Lion Ann at Arinkenberger@lions5m-6.org.

