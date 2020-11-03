10:27 p.m.
With the only precinct reporting in Scandia, Heather Benson and Steve Kronmiller will fill the two city council seats available. Kronmiller, the only incumbent on the ticket, received 26.7% of the votes with a total of 1,114. Benson had the most votes of all candidates with 1,141 and 27.35% of all votes cast.
Greg Amundson is the next closest candidate with 1,026 votes and 24.59% of all votes. James Gribble is next on the list with 543votes and 13.02%. Next was Christopher Johnson with 334 and 8.01%. There were 14 write-in votes.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
