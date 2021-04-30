The Forest Lake Area Safety Camp will be held on Tuesday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp returns after having a year off due to the pandemic.
Registration for the camp opens on May 3 and closes on June 11. The camp will be hosted at the Forest Lake City Center and is for children entering grades 3-5.
At the camp, children will have the opportunity to experience and learn about a variety of safety issues such as first aid from trained emergency medical service personnel. Children will also receive instructions on bike maintenance and riding laws, water safety, fire safety, and electrical safety.
The camp will host a maximum of 45 children and cost $20 per attendee. Registration includes snacks, lunch, a helmet if needed, and a t-shirt.
For more information or to register visit forestlakesafetycamp.org or call Jenna at 651-464-3685. Applications are only accepted at Lakes Center for Youth and Families.
