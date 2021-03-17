It’s impossible to overstate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses on the travel industry. But, there are also some silver linings. For many travelers – myself included – it has gently reminded us of how much there is to see and experience right here in our own back yard, in the United States itself. While we might be inclined to be thinking in terms of the traditional road trip, I’d like to share a few of my top recommendations for that are worth a vacation of their own.
Traveling by rail conjures up the idea of watching spectacular scenery unfold at an unhurried pace. While scheduled Amtrak trains do traverse some scenic areas, the onboard experience is mediocre and inconsistent. That is changing this year as the Canadian luxury rail company Rocky Mountaineer launches a new route across the heart of the American Rockies from Denver, Colorado to Moab, Utah. Travelers will enjoy incredible views, complemented by attentive service and gourmet meals as the full dome rail cars roll along. Highlights include vast canyons accessible only by train, spectacular mountains, deep gorges, and the beautify of the desert.
You don’t need to go to Africa to experience a safari. Nestled in the middle of the Nevada desert, the Mustang Monument Resort offers guests the opportunity to experience the old west while discovering the heritage and beauty of some of the last wild mustang horses in North America. Guests enjoy gourmet meals as well as the unique experience of “glamping” – spending the night in an authentic tipi, updated with all the modern luxurious and conveniences you’d expect. And the stars at night – simply amazing!
Heading east, the state of Vermont is home to one of the country’s top luxury boutique hotels, Twin Farms. With an eclectic collection of unique accommodations set in a 300-acre nature preserve, guests at Twin Farms can indulge in superb farm-to-table meals and fine wines while relaxing and disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of the world. Outdoor activities are plentiful, and the fall colors are incredible. And further south, in the heart of the Great Smokey Mountains, Blackberry Farm offers a similar experience, with a southern hospitality twist. For avid hunters and outdoor aficionados, Texas’ unique JL Bar Ranch Resort & Spa is a haven of luxury and tranquility set in a 13,000 acre private ranch.
I’m only scratching the surface in this article. Unique experiences and luxurious surroundings aren’t the solely available overseas. As more and more of us start traveling this year, domestic vacations are expected to be extremely popular. So, don’t wait! Contact your trusted travel advisor to plan your vacation before the travel wave hits.
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor. He can be reached at (651) 964-8245 or through www.tedblanktravel.com
