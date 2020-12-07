The Washington County Department of Public Health & Environment is encouraging members of the community who are interested to take a free lifesaving suicide intervention course.
The QPR Gatekeeper online course teaches participants how to Question, Persuade, and Refer a person who may be considering suicide through a one-hour session that may be accessed at any time.
The department is encouraging those due to the extreme stress that has been caused by COVID-19. They also brought attention to other mental health issues individuals may feel including anxiety, frustration, anger, and fear for themselves and their loved ones.
At the same time, people may feel overwhelmed by the constant, rapidly changing, and often conflicting information provided by health professionals through the media regarding the danger of COVID-19. Physical distancing and other measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 are necessary, but may leave many feeling isolated, lonely, and anxious.
These mental health stressors and social isolation are correlated with suicidal ideation and suicide.
For any questions regarding the course contact Natalie Vasilj at Natalie.vasilj@co.washington.mn.us with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.