US Rep. Tom Emmer (Sixth District) will be hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday, May 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. He will be joined by an expert from the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center.
Participants are welcome to discuss any subject with the representative, however, the focus of the town hall meeting is to pay attention to mental health care services. The guest speakers will be able to assist with a variety of concerns for Minnesotans seeking care for mental health challenges.
“As the Representative for Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District, I enjoy connecting with constituents and serving as a resource, especially throughout this trying time,” Emmer said in a press release. “May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s incredibly important for Minnesotans to have access to the mental health care they need. I look forward to hosting this telephone town hall to share the important resources that are available to the residents of the Sixth.”
To participate in the town hall residents can call 855-962-1252.
