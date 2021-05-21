The first year in any job can be a challenge. So last July, when I became the new principal at Wyoming Elementary, I expected that the first year would bring some surprises and some lessons. What I didn’t anticipate was how unusual, challenging and constantly-changing my first year as principal would be.
Coming to serve as principal of Wyoming Elementary was like coming home. My first-ever job with Forest Lake Area Schools was as a 6th grade teacher at Wyoming and I had also served in a role there coordinating intervention programming and teaching Reading Recovery.
My priority going in, and my priority still today, is to build and strengthen relationships, both with students and staff in the building. Quality leadership depends on truly knowing the people you lead, and understanding their strengths and their struggles. Coming into this job, I had planned on working hard to build connections. What I didn’t plan on, was trying to build connections with people I could only see from the eyes up, with masks always covering our faces.
Although we did our best to persist in the face of a global pandemic, much of my first year has been overshadowed by COVID-19. It is almost impossible to overstate the impact of COVID on schools and educators, or our students and families. Job no. 1 on my very first day last July was to get to work on plans for how to safely bring students back in the classroom in the fall. I can look back at the past year feeling like we’ve been successful overall, but it hasn’t been an easy road or one without a few bumps and detours.
Last September 18, my birthday, and one I’ll never forget, Wyoming Elementary became the first school in the district to announce a two-week move to distance learning due to COVID cases. At the time, we had four different reports of positive cases within a couple of days, and we didn’t know how easily the virus would spread in schools and whether or not 4 cases would quickly become 40 or more.
In spite of that rocky start to the school year, I’m proud to say that our students spent more weeks attending school fully in-person this year then any other model (distance learning or hybrid).
That’s been the theme of the year for Wyoming, as I’m sure it’s been for many families. We continue to persist in spite of the pandemic, and continue to do the work our students need from us every day. This year, our building’s Problem Solving Team (PST) team really took on a key role pulling together effective resources to help individual students who were struggling with challenges in academics, behavior or mental health. The structure and effectiveness of this team is something I’m hoping to build upon in other areas of work within our school.
As my first school year comes to a close, I have great hope for next year and the future at Wyoming Elementary. With COVID, hopefully, in the rear-view mirror next year, I am excited to get back to the business of instructional leadership. It’s the small things I’m looking forward to, like being able to do staff development sessions face-to-face (rather than virtually) and building relationships without the distractions of masks or pandemic response.
Wyoming Elementary is the home of amazing teachers, paraprofessionals and staff who do their best for students every day. I am excited to continue in my leadership role here, and help continue this school’s tradition of excellence every day.
Laurie Chelgren is the principal at Wyoming Elementary School.
