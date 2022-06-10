The Forest Lake softball team defeated Brainerd 6-0 in the state championship game at Caswell Park in Mankato. It’s the first championship for softball in Forest Lake history, and it’s just the second championship for any girls team in history, with Nordic skiing winning the state title in 2020-21.
The Rangers entered the game on a roll after tight wins against Centennial in the quarterfinal game, and a close conference-rival White Bear Lake in the semifinal game.
Pitching and defense was the predominant storyline throughout the first half of the game, the same as its been throughout the entire tournament.
But after four scoreless innings on both sides, the Rangers not only broke the silence offensively but sealed the deal with a six-run fifth inning. The offensive onslaught featured five hits from seniors Amber Dunaski and Mary Landherr, juniors Bethany Weiss and Madison Larrabee and sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong.
The Rangers' lead would prove too costly for Brainerd, who left a runner on second in the same inning after a double gave them some life.
The Rangers made key defensive plays in the final two innings, and Tong delivered key strikeouts to end the Warriors run.
*Full write-up to come in the upcoming edition of The Forest Lake Times.*
