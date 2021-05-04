As COVID-19 restrictions begin to be lifted, jury trials are again starting to take place all across Minnesota. Jurors can be summoned for trials in both criminal and civil cases. While the matters to be decided by the jury are different, the legal qualifications to serve as a juror are the same.
In Minnesota, the minimum legal qualifications for serving as a juror are pretty simple. A person must be at least 18 years old, reside in the county where the trial takes place, be able to understand the English language, and not be a convicted felon (unless their civil rights have been restored).
These basic qualifications authorize a person to become a prospective juror. Prospective jurors don’t become seated jurors until after the process of Voir Dire. Voir Dire is the process of questioning prospective jurors. Questions are asked by the court and the parties to determine which of the legally qualified people will actually serve on a specific jury. Voir Dire begins with a larger number of people than will be selected to serve on a jury. Most prospective jurors never make it to the final jury.
Prospective jurors can be removed from the panel through either of two “challenges.” Each party has an unlimited number of challenges “for cause.” Parties also have a limited number of “peremptory” challenges.
A challenge for cause asks the judge to excuse a prospective juror on the basis that the person can’t be fair. For example, a prospective juror may state that they would favor one side or the other. Such a statement is problematic requiring further questioning. In the end, the issue comes down to whether or not the person can set aside any opinions or beliefs they may have and decide the case fairly according to the evidence and the law.
If a juror cannot hear a case fairly, impartially, and without prejudice to the substantial rights of either party, then the juror will be excused for cause.
Each party also has a limited number of peremptory challenges. The exact number depends on the type of case. These challenges allow a party to remove someone from the panel without having to give a reason for doing so. Often, the decision to use a peremptory challenge comes down to a gut feeling that a party may have. For example, in a criminal case the defense may decide to remove a juror upon learning that the juror’s spouse is a police officer. While such a relationship is not a legal bar to serving on a jury, the defense may feel that their chances would be better if that person were removed from the panel.
Jurors take a solemn oath to be fair to both sides. They are required to decide cases based only on the evidence they hear and see in court and on the law given to them by the judge. In my experience, jurors have always been extremely conscientious in fulfilling those obligations.
Judge Galler is chambered in Washington County. Learn more about Judge Galler, or listen to a podcast of his columns at www.judgegreggaller.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.