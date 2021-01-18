Two Washington County Public Health and Environment managers received Local Public Health Association of Minnesota Awards, and the Washington County Board recognized them on Jan. 5.
Public Health and Environment Deputy Director David Brummel received the Emerging Leader Award for his work with LPHA’s Executive Committee. Brummel represents the Metropolitan Region public health departments in this role. He is seen as a skilled communicator, policy maker, and team builder who has earned the trust and respect of colleagues statewide.
Senior Program Manager Jeff Travis received the Legislative Leadership Award for his work assuring that environmental health issues were adequately and accurately reflected in the association’s legislative platform. He also significantly contributed to ongoing work related to streamlining and refining food safety roles between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.