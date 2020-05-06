Robin Lind is a dancer through and through. She moved to Forest Lake at the age of 10 and founded the Forest Lake Area High School’s dance team during her junior year of high school.
For all her love of dance, there was something Lind never wanted for her life, and that was to own her own dance studio. But in the summer of 1995, that’s exactly what happened, and she couldn’t imagine life any different. In the early ‘90s, she had found herself in a partnership at a studio with someone whom she disagreed with on the ethics of how to run a business. So she stepped out on her own, beginning Dance Tech Studios with a $5,000 loan from her mom. That loan got her a single-room studio at Northland Mall in Forest Lake. The studio has since been in multiple different locations around Forest Lake, and even opened up a second location in Pine City, which was eventually sold to a fellow teacher from that location.
Lind has seen thousands of dancers walk through her doors over the last 25 years of owning Dance Tech Studios, which she thinks of as a place to impact lives.
People first, dance second
For Lind, she sees her studio as an opportunity to make an impact on people. For her, that means one thing: teaching dancers how to be good people first and good dancers second.
“It’s always been the most important thing to me is to have an environment that is positive, and people feel safe and feel loved,” Lind said.
Throughout the years, Lind says her favorite thing about teaching is the relationships she’s built.
“I think my biggest thing is the friendships formed and the lives changed,” Lind said.
To celebrate Dance Tech Studio’s 25th anniversary, Lind is planning a celebration recital and asked any former dancer, parent or teacher to notify her if they’d like to attend or participate. (The celebration recital, originally scheduled for June 6, is still on, but may change dates due to COVID-19 concerns.) She said that with the RSVP’s for the recital, people also responded with how she or Dance Tech has changed their lives.
“It all goes back to why I wanted this in the first place,” Lind said. “Oprah says she knew she was born to make a difference in the world, and that’s the way I feel. I just always felt like I had these gifts and I needed to use them and that I would make a difference.”
This year, after seeing how some of her dancers were behaving poorly in class or at competitions the year prior, she sought to make a positive impact by implementing a new ambassador program.
“I’m like, OK, well, we need to have different older dancers who are good role models working with the younger dancers. And that’s going to create bonding relationships there, but also because they are going to be held to higher standards, that’s going to overflow into their [dance] groups,” Lind said. Ten dancers are now in that ambassador program, which requires dancers to attend meetings, assist Lind and other teachers in their classes with younger students, lead stretches and warmups, and spend time with the younger students as leaders.
“It’s been maybe my most favorite program I’ve ever implemented.”
25 years of memories
To say Lind has lived a lot of experiences in her 25 years as a dance studio owner is certainly true, but one teaching experience was unique to itself: teaching her daughters, Mykala and Kourtni.
“Teaching your own girls, they kind of get put on the back burner,” Lind said. She laughed, recalling at a time Kourtni had asked to go into the studio to practice before school. When Kourtni made that request, she agreed, despite her reluctance at the early hour.
“Yeah, you know there were a lot of times that were late at night or on weekends, so that made it a little bit tougher, but then it also was one of my greatest joys, too, watching them grow and flourish,” Lind said.
Both girls have been on faculty at Dance Tech, and are still involved in dance. Kourtni went on to move to Los Angeles and, after a stint on the dance reality show “So You Think You Can Dance,” hit her stride with a career in dance, highlighted by her jobs as a dancer on Broadway in New York City, and now as the dance supervisor for one of two touring casts of the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton.”
Mykala has stayed close to home, and in addition to being a small business owner herself, currently teaches at Dance Tech alongside her mom.
“I love our relationship that we have, both professional and mother-daughter. She’s incredibly gifted. Like I just sit back and I go, ‘Wow, where does that come from?’” Lind said. “I’m just like, her brain is so creative and so genius in that way. Technique-wise or something like that I can take credit for, but her brain is just her following her God-given gift.”
But while her daughters have a special place in her heart, Lind has a heart for her many other dancers, both former and current. Lind recalled former dancer Danielle Napoli, who was really shy and wasn’t sure about dance at first. But Lind saw her potential, and after suggesting a solo to her parents, she saw huge improvement in Napoli in that year.
“Her very first solo, she just won everything. She was my first young ‘wow’ dancer,” Lind said.
Lind also recalled Jenny Landry, a dancer she had taught at a former studio and who was a senior the year Lind opened Dance Tech. She now co-owns White Bear Lake Dance Center, and she and Lind will see each other at competitions.
“She was my first graduating senior,” Lind said. “We’ve maintained a friendship all the way through and now cheer each other on at competitions.”
Teaching time wasn’t limited to the studio, either. Another dancer asked Lind to mentor her about the business.
“She did everything. She followed me, like we would meet at the studio at 9 a.m., and she would watch all the bookwork I did, and if I needed to build sets for recital or purchase things, she was just there doing everything,” Lind recalled.
Another favorite moment of Lind’s was when they filmed an episode for a TV show on ABC Family that swapped two people’s lives, and they had to teach dance to the stranger who swapped places with one of their dancers.
“It was so fun and just to have all the cameras there and be a part of that, and have the kids be a part of something like that was really neat.”
Perhaps one of the most special aspects to Lind is now teaching the children of former students.
“That’s some really fun stuff to be teaching your students’ kids, and still having even their parents around too,” Lind said.
If anything, the last 25 years have mostly taught her that friendships and the camaraderie that comes with a dance studio are what she’ll cherish the most.
“There’s nothing I would change really about anything,” Lind said, adding she knows “just how blessed I am.”
