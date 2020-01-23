The weather may be frigid, but the Forest Lake American Legion is already in fundraising mode for the Forest Lake Fourth of July celebration. Local residents showed up at the Legion on Jan. 18 to munch on spaghetti and participate in a silent auction, with the proceeds going toward the parade.
