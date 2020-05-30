In a time that presented us great uncertainty, it was extremely clear to North Lakes Academy teachers and administration how you, the NLA Class of 2020, would respond. You have shown our NLA community, time and time again, why it is important to show up every day and make each day count and matter. You engaged, you were proactive, and you made your journeys worthwhile. You applied and modeled BECOMING to us all with your enthusiasm, commitment to learning, and grit. The NLA Class of 2020 demonstrates the strength and courage to thrive!
You experienced new teachers, new lunch and WIN time systems, alternate routes during reconstruction phases, the first ever musical, and many other highs and lows to a school year. You may not have liked everything or wanted to do some things, but you rose to the top each and every time with leadership, with positive spins, above-the-line thinking, social responsibility, gratitude, and a fight to overcome to make sure your senior year was memorable. It surely will be memorable - not because of coronavirus, hoarding toilet paper, or quarantine - but because of you not giving up at any point of your journey. You deserve to feel the accomplishment of completing your K-12 adventure, and you deserve to be excited for what your future holds. We celebrate that recognition, honor, and future with you! You have truly earned it!
We also want to recognize our entire NLA community with the 2019-2020 school year. It is not lost on us how impactful our teachers and parents/guardians’ commitment to this year’s education process has meant. Without each of you, this doesn’t work at all. Just like the Class of 2020, you answered the call. This moment of time was thrust onto each of you without training and without a manual of how to balance it all. It has not been easy. Just as much as we want to celebrate the graduates, I believe it is important to also celebrate your dedication, patience, flexibility, and support to our NLA culture and expectations. NLA truly has the greatest teachers and most amazing parents/guardians, and we do appreciate you!
As I look back with mixed emotions, and look forward with hope, I find peace and confidence in knowing that NLA is ready to do school in any platform, but truly can’t wait until we are all together again! Be well, stay safe, and, together we are #NLAStrong!
Jaime Goulet is the Upper School Building Lead/Principal at North Lakes Academy.
