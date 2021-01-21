Minnesota State Social Studies standards revision

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, the Pioneer Press’ front page article stated that: “Minnesota K-12 social studies standards are undergoing extensive revisions in search of a more inclusive approach…”

The committee’s first draft “elevates ethnicity, gender, and climate.” Additionally, this article states that “the Euro-America perspective is damaging to our children’s identity..”

First draft revisions also include: increased emphasis on American Indian tribes; adding more gender identity rights and insights; amending and adding systemic inequality, the persistent discrimination of this present time; adding climate change, the Sikh religion, etc.

A great time for parents and community members to search for the “2020 MN Social Studies Standards” review, and give feedback on these proposed standards. If approved they will be added to the curriculum in 2025. Contact Doug Paulson, MN State Department of Education – Academic Standards Director – doug.paulson@state.mn.us (651-582-8200)

Joe and Kathy Grafft, Forest Lake

