Stauber lacked leadership
Where is Congressman Stauber’s moral compass?
He had the opportunity to be a national voice and leader as a Republican congressman to call out former President Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him. He should have stood up and said our elections are fair, transparent and accurate. He didn’t. Instead he signed on to a lawsuit in Texas to invalidate elections in four other states. Just the idea of a lawsuit in one state to invalidate the elections in other states is absurd! But also dangerous! To think on Jan. 6 domestic terrorists attacked our Capital and God only knows what they would have done if the Vice President, Representatives and Senators hadn’t been moved to a safe place.
I found myself again questioning Congressman Stauber’s integrity when he could have voted to remove Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Greene from her committee assignments, especially the Education Committee after toxic statements she made that the Parkland and Sandy Hook School shootings were staged. Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was murdered at Parkland said in an interview, “It’s going to be three years since my daughter was killed. The idea that we have to relitigate whether or not she was killed; the idea that I have to prove my daughter is in a cemetery; the idea that other Sandy Hook families, Las Vegas families, you know, 9/11 families have to prove this, it is infuriating.”
In a moment when we need true leadership, Congressman Stauber has chosen party politics.
Rick Olseen, Harris
