Fire also broke out in FL home
Area public safety personnel had a busy weekend responding to fires and accidents. A crash on I-35 just north of Highway 8 late Friday night left one person dead and another critically injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 52-year-old Christine Risberg of South St. Paul was driving a 1999 Cadillac SLS southbound on I-35 at a “high rate of speed.” Risberg rear-ended a Ford Econoline, driven by 49-year-old Lisa Torell of Braham. The Econoline then rolled into the ditch. Torell was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Torell was not wearing a seat belt. The Cadillac drove off the road, and Risberg was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she is in critical condition. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been filed.
The Forest Lake Area Fire Department also responded to a house fire at 3:30 a.m. on May 15 at the 1100 block of 5th Ave SW near 12th St. The house living and dining areas sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. Both occupants of the home were able to escape with no injuries, and two firefighters sustained minor injuries.
