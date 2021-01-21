The Washington County Historical Society will hold an old-fashioned ice cream social at downtown Stillwater’s North Lowell Park on the St. Croix riverfront on Saturday, Jan. 30, from noon to 4 p.m.
The ice cream and chili for the event will be provided from Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop of Stillwater.
Past to Present
Back in 1950, Stillwater businessman Gilbert Larson of Snowland Foods, as well as other business people, held the first winter ice cream social at the St. Croix Boom Site. Even though the temperatures were well below zero, more than a thousand people came out and enjoyed the ice cream and the season.
The event was moved to Lowell Park the next year and later moved to Lily Lake. It was sponsored at that time by the Jaycees and eventually faded away like winter into springtime.
“This event brings together our history and the community,” Washington County Historical Society Executive Director Brent Peterson said in a press release. “What a great way to celebrate the place where we live, enjoy our neighbors, have fun with all the snow and eat ice cream to boot!” Peterson also pointed out two reasons for a winter ice cream social: there are no mosquitos, and the ice cream does not melt down your arm while you eat it.
Lift Bridge Brewery will furnish root beer for root beer floats and the coffee is from the Daily Grind Coffee Shop of Stillwater. The ice cream, root beer floats, and coffee are free to everyone. There will be a nominal charge for the chili.
Masks and social distancing is required.
The event is free to the public and donations to the Washington County Historical Society will be accepted. Other “Fire & Ice” events, hosted by the Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce, will be ongoing such as hot air balloons and an ice skating rink.
For more information, please call the Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or visit wchsmn.org.
