TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, announced it has awarded North Lakes Academy with a $1,000 gift card to Amazon as a part of the company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.
As a part of this year’s Big Impact, TCC selected 24 schools across the U.S. and awarded them $1,000 each to further support their biggest needs throughout the school.
For more information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway visit TCCRocks.com.
