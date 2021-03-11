TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, announced it has awarded North Lakes Academy with a $1,000 gift card to Amazon as a part of the company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.

As a part of this year’s Big Impact, TCC selected 24 schools across the U.S. and awarded them $1,000 each to further support their biggest needs throughout the school.

