Locals increase safety, add color to healthcare workers’ lives
Marcie Zeches, of Linwood, celebrated her 91st birthday on March 26. But the celebration was muted because the shelter-in-place order brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic prohibited her from seeing her four daughters, six granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.
“Birthdays come and go, so I can’t complain,” Zeches said. “And I wouldn’t complain, especially when I think of all the people who are fighting this virus so much harder than I am. Staying at home won’t hurt me a bit.”
Instead, she and a number of other area residents are fighting back against the virus by sewing masks that can be worn to slow its spread.
“It keeps me busy while I’m sitting in the house,” Zeches said. “And I like to help when I can, and when you are in your 90s, there’s only so much you can do. I just want to do what I can do to help.”
Zeches is part of a group of 10 women associated with Linwood Covenant Church that has made more than 350 masks to protect health care workers in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.
“I praise the people who are working in the hospitals, not only the doctors and nurses, but also the people who are there cooking and cleaning,” said Zeches, who at one time worked as an LPN at Chisago Hospital for 13 years. “All of those people go to work every day, not knowing if somehow they will get that virus.”
But those masks do more than limit the spread of the virus. Kari Jetton helps distribute some of the masks to her workplace at Parmely on the Lake in Chisago City, and this week she plans to bring masks to Cambridge Medical Center. She said the masks can serve as a symbol of good cheer and hope.
“It’s kind of like Christmas: People get to rummage through the bag of masks I bring and pick one out,” Jetton said. “The ladies use beautiful, colorful fabrics so every mask is different, and everyone who gets one is filled with great appreciation. If they don’t sew, workers are forced to find them online, and may have to buy them. So when I bring in a bundle and allow them to choose, they are excited.”
Jetton, a Linwood native, noted that any worker in that facility is expected to wear a mask when they come to work.
“Everybody in the building is wearing a mask,” she said. “We are wearing them to protect the residents; we may have been exposed to something when we leave the building.”
A way to help
Soon after the COVID-19 virus spread to Minnesota, Barb Granquist and her friends at Linwood Covenant Church saw an opportunity to combat it.
“We have sewn ‘pillowcase dresses’ and ‘lap robes’ for nursing homes, and we have made quilts to give to missions,” Granquist said. “So when we learned about the need [for masks] because of the virus, we knew we had to make some. We want to do our part.”
So Granquist and Zeches quickly got involved. It is hard to measure precisely how long it takes to make a mask from start to finish, since Zeches and Granquist use an assembly line, first cutting the fabric into patterns, then sewing the masks in stages.
Granquist said the amount of time she spends creating masks varies from day to day.
“I might make 40 one day, and then circumstances keep me from making any the next day,” she said.
Zeches agreed, adding, “I feel I can make one in a half hour, 45 minutes, without any problem. I think I could make 20 in a day with no problems if I have the materials ready.”
Both women added that the masks, which feature multiple layers of 100% cotton fabric, are not difficult to make.
“The hardest part, at least for me, is the feeling that I’m not doing enough,” Granquist said. “I feel as if I’m not making them fast enough.”
A labor of love
Debra Behrens opened bedaisY sTudio in Scandia roughly three years ago, shortly after she retired as a nurse after more than 30 years at the Minneapolis campus of Children’s Minnesota Hospital. There she sells items she has made herself, whether it be aprons and jams to throw pillows and fleece socks.
But not masks – that is, until the dangers of the COVID-19 virus pushed her to action.
“My daughter [Ashley] has congenital heart disease, and she helps me with photography at the studio,” Behrens said. “About a month ago, I teasingly said, ‘Perhaps we should make masks for our Mother’s Day sale.’ And she was serious when she said we should.”
So Behrens found a pattern online, prewashed some cotton fabric so it would not shrink, and got to work. She made masks for her family, and as others saw them, word-of-mouth made the demand grow.
While she does accept donations to cover the cost of the mask, Behrens added, “I’d rather people be safe than have to pay.”Behrens said she is unable to spend large amounts of time making masks without interruption – “We got a new puppy, and the puppy keeps me very busy,” she said with a laugh – but Behrens said last week she was able to make eight masks in roughly five hours.
Her work on masks has been a stark reminder of her days as a nurse, Behrens said, and strengthened in her the need to get the message out to follow the state orders to avoid crowds and stay home.
“If people saw what I saw as a nurse – especially people on ventilators, trying to breathe – they wouldn’t be leaving their homes,” she said.
Keeping up with guidelines
The guidelines for what makes a mask effective has been at times a moving target, according to Granquist.
“There are times where [health care officials] have said one type of mask is effective, and then they say something else, and those changes have been hard to keep up with,” she said. “You wonder if you’re making something that will protect someone.”
So all of the group’s volunteers have done extensive research on the best practices for making the masks. But that is not the only problem with making masks; another is a dearth of elastic available to serve as the bands to keep the mask in place.
Granquist said her group has used bias tape or other bits of fabric to replace the elastic.
“We have needed to be creative,” she said. “We have some people who are creating the ties, but we know that it takes longer to make a mask in that way.”
Behrens said she has at times used shoelaces in place of the elastic.
“One lady who ordered some masks for her grandchildren said they prefer [shoelaces] because they are smaller and fit better,” she said.
But both Granquist and Behrens said they hope people using the masks realize the biggest potential problem: a mask does not eliminate the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.
“I hope people aren’t wearing them and thinking, ‘Now I can host that big family birthday or that huge gathering of friends,” Behrens said. “I’m concerned that people aren’t staying home – and they are going out for reasons that aren’t necessary. People should use the masks for absolute necessities, like going out to get food or keeping a doctor’s appointment.”
