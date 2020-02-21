The Forest Lake Fire Department responded to a call on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:17 p.m. for a residential fire on the 6400 block of 205th Court North in Forest Lake.
Upon arrival, they found the garage, where the fire originated, fully engulfed in flames. The garage and attic were destroyed, and the basement and main living area suffered extensive smoke and water damage.
Forest Lake Fire Chief Al Newman said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there probably isn’t going to be a determination by the state fire marshal on what caused the fire.
“Garage fires are tough to make determinations on, because there’s so much damage,” Newman said.
No injuries were reported, as no one was home at the time of the fire, but three dogs were inside during the blaze. One dog was able to escape, and fire crews later rescued the two others. The animals are under the monitoring of an area veterinarian.
Newman also added that wind was a concern for the firemen on the scene.
“It was fairly windy, so freezing temperatures and windy conditions always make it a challenge,” Newman said. He added that within a couple hours, the fire was out, and crews were able to go inside to check on conditions.
