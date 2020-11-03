12:38 a.m., Nov. 4
With all 14 precincts reporting, incumbent Anne Neu will keep her seat in the State's House of Representatives for District 32B. Neu has received 62.14% with 15,35 votes.
DFL Challenger Katie Malchow received 37.75% of the vote, or 9.330 votes. There were 26 write-in votes, or 0.11% of the ballots cast.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
The Times will have an updated story in its Thursday, Nov. 12 issue.
10:31 p.m.
With 9 of 14 precincts having reported (64.29%), incumbent Anne Neu has received 59.26% of the votes cast for the State House District 32B seat. Neu has received 7,499 votes.
Challenger Katie Malchow has received 40.68% of the vote, or 5,148 votes. There have been 8 write-in votes, or 0.06% of the ballots cast.
9:58 p.m.
With 4 of 14 precincts having reported (28.57%), incumbent Anne Neu has received 58.37% of the votes cast for the State House District 32B seat. Neu has received 4,418 votes.
Katie Malchow has received 41.56% of the vote, or 3,146 votes. There have been 5 write-in votes, or 0.07% of the ballots cast.
